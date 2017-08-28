Goa by-poll results: Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji, Vishwajit Rane leading in Valpoi for BJP

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar has won the by-election to Panaji (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar has won the by-election to Panaji (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has won a sixth term as MLA, winning the by-election to Panaji, defeating Congress’s Girish Chodankar by a margin of 4,800 votes. In Valpoi, former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane is leading by a huge margin and is set to win the seat for the BJP.

During the counting, that began at 8 am on Monday, Parrikar took the lead from the first round itself. At the end of round one, Parrikar had secured 4290 votes while Congress’s Girish Chodankar won 2252 votes. At the end of round two, Parrikar’s votes shot up to 9204, while Girish Chodankar’s tally stood at 4684, giving Parrikar a lead of 4520 votes.

In Valpoi, Roy Naik of the Congress secured 1576 votes in the first round, while Rane of the BJP secured 5395 votes. At the end of round two, Rane was leading by over 6,000 votes.

In the by-election that took place on August 23, Panaji saw a voter-turnout of 70 per cent with 15,538 people casting their votes, while Valpoi saw a voter-turnout of 79.80 with 23,038 people casting their votes.

The by-polls to the seats of Panaji and Valpoi were necessitated after its representatives – Siddharth Kuncalienkar and Vishwajit Rane – resigned from their seats within weeks of winning the election. Kuncalinekar resigned so as to enable Parrikar contest and continue as chief minister, while Rane, a former Congress MLA, resigned as he was ‘frustrated’ with the party not being able to form government despite emerging as the single-largest party. Rane is currently Health minister in the BJP government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd