Goa budget: Focus on education, agriculture, promise of time-bound work

Goa budget: Manohar Parrikar leaves for the Assembly on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Goa budget: Manohar Parrikar leaves for the Assembly on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

WITH the central funding expected to show a three-fold increase and slotted at 22.4 per cent of the net state budget, Manohar Parrikar’s BJP-led coalition government in Goa on Friday presented a total budget outlay of Rs 16,270 this year, a little more than Rs 14,694 crore last year. Stating that his budget focuses on 11 per cent growth in 2017-18, he announced efforts to achieve 6 per cent growth in the agricultural sector, earmarked Rs 978.84 crore for the social sector, and set aside a special outlay to create a state-of-the-art burns centre at the 175-year-old Goa Medical College.

In the education sector, among other schemes, he promised grants of Rs 6 crore for imparting education in Konkani and Marathi in schools and Rs 50 crore to procure laptops for higher secondary schools. Among new initiatives, he stressed on the aim to make Goa the first beggar-free state by establishing rehabilitation centres for the poor. Parrikar also spoke about bringing strict measures in governance.

“I have noticed that there is a lot of lethargy and laxity in governance. In order to tighten and streamline the bureaucracy, I propose to implement the Goa (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Delivery of Public Services) Act, 2013. Government Servants who are not able to cope up with the expectations of the citizens and the government for various personal or work-related reasons will be given an opportunity to take voluntary retirement.”

The Congress said the budget lacked leadership and doesn’t deliver much punch. The AAP, later in the day, issued a statement, calling it a “budget where the fiscal performances have successively left a bitter taste”.

