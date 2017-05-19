Goa footbridge collapse: Third body recovered, NDRF to stay till tomorrow

The rescue operation at the mishap site stopped after recovering three bodies. (Source: Express photo) The rescue operation at the mishap site stopped after recovering three bodies. (Source: Express photo)

Coastal police on Friday recovered a third body from the river after Sanvordem footbridge collapsed in South Goa on Thursday with 14 persons rescued so far. The rescue operation at the mishap site was stopped after recovering the three bodies. The Portuguese-era footbridge connecting Sanvordem and Curchorem villages in South Goa district had collapsed on Thursday afternoon under the weight of the crowd who were watching a man trying to commit suicide at Sanvordem.

Meanwhile, officials said, “Three bodies have been recovered so far. At least fourteen people were rescued from drowning and the rescue operation at site has been stopped. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will stay there till Saturday.”

According to officials, at least 50 people were standing on the old bridge. The incident took place around 6.40 pm on Thursday at Curchorem constituency, 45 km from Panaji.

The search operation had begun at 7:30 am on Friday. The SP had earlier said that it was called off around midnight on Thursday due to poor visibility. The divers from Indian Navy and a private agency which mans Goa’s beaches, were called to search for the bodies.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said that the collapsed part of the bridge was removed last night. Keeping in mind the safety of the divers because of the presence of crocodiles in the river, diving was stopped at around 3.30 am on the request of the collector, which resumed again in the morning.

The bridge, a tributary of river Zuari, was closed for traffic for the last four years.

