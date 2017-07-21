Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar wins Rajya Sabha seat, defeats Congress’ Shantaram Naik

BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate Vinay Tendulkar wins by 22-16 votes. (Source: BJP Goa/ Twitter) BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate Vinay Tendulkar wins by 22-16 votes. (Source: BJP Goa/ Twitter)

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar on Friday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, defeating Congress chief and sitting MP Shantaram Naik. Tendulkar garnered 22 votes to Naik’s 16 in the election at the state assembly in which 38 state legislators voted. Naik was seeking a third consecutive term.

Reflecting on his triumph, Tendulkar said, “I am happy that my party legislators and alliance partners have supported me. I will work for the development of Goa.” Attributing his victory to the BJP and its alliance partners, he said, “The circle is completed as the BJP now has representatives right from panchayat to the Rajya Sabha.”

The 40-member House has its current strength reduced to 38 following the resignations of two MLAs earlier. At present, it has 16 Congress MLAs, 12 of the BJP, 3 each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents and one of the NCP.

CM @manoharparrikar and allies congratulating Shri Vinay Tendulkar on victory in Rajya Sabha polls. @TendulkarBJP @RohanKhaunte pic.twitter.com/bi54fTf60x — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) July 21, 2017

In addition to expected tally of 21 (the BJP and its allies — the GFP, the MGP and three independents), Tendulkar also received one more vote from the lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao, who had also backed NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the just-concluded presidential election.

Contrary to the cross voting in the presidential poll, in which three MLAs believed to have voted for Kovind, Naik received the votes of all the Congress legislators. “We concede the defeat. Our candidate polled 16 votes against 22 scored by the rival candidate,” said Ravi Naik, the counting agent for the Congress nominee.

