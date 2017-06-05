Goa based advocate demands ban on Facebook pages of Zakir Naik, Islamic Research Foundation

Zakir Naik, founder of Islamic Research Foundation (File) Zakir Naik, founder of Islamic Research Foundation (File)

A Goa based advocate on Monday sought for an immediate ban on the controversial Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). Advocate Nagesh. C. Takbhate has filed a complaint with the Goa Police to register offense against active members, followers and fans of the IRF.

“The central government has received information that the statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive in nature as he is proclaiming that every Muslim should be a terrorist and claiming that if Islam had wanted 80% of Indian population would have remained Hindus as they could have been converted ‘if we wanted’ by sword, justifying the suicide bombings, posting objectionable against Hindu Gods, claiming that Golden Temple may not be as sacred as Mecca and Medina. Furthermore, the Home Ministry had evidence that Naik has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote disharmony between different religious communities and groups,” Takbhate said in his complaint.

“Thus, the Facebook page of Islamic Research Foundation(IRF) and its founder Dr. Zakir Naik should be blocked immediately and offense must be registered against Dr. Zakir Naik and its active members, followers, fans of the organisation,” he added.

Earlier in November 2016, the government banned IRF, claiming it as an ‘unlawful organisation’ for five years. The ban was enforced under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet.

