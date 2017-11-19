Goa Assembly summons RTI activist for breach of privilege

Goa Legislative Assembly (PTI Photo) Goa Legislative Assembly (PTI Photo)

The privileges committee of the Goa Assembly has summoned an RTI activist over posting on social media a question raised by an MLA before it was tabled in the House. Under Secretary (Legislature) Ligia Godinho has asked activist Kashinath Shetye to remain present before the Assembly’s committee of privileges on Monday. “Whereas a complaint raising alleged breach of privilege on your part has been referred to the committee of privileges and the said committee is seized of the matter, you are hereby summoned to appear in person, without fail, before the committee on November 20,” reads the summon, signed on November 16.

The 49-year-old anti-corruption campaigner had allegedly posted on his Facebook page the question, pertaining to him, which was submitted to the Speaker by BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral before the starting of the last Assembly session.

Cabral had raised an objection as the question and the answer were posted on Facebook allegedly by Shetye before being tabled on the floor of the House.

When contact, the activist, who is also a government servant, declined to comment on the matter.

Shetye has filed several cases related to environment and other issues against government departments before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court and the National Green Tribunal in Pune.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App