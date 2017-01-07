Goa Assembly polls: EC to keep an eye on drug peddlers

“All the measures are in place to ensure that no voter is allowed to be influenced,” said the Go Election Commission. “All the measures are in place to ensure that no voter is allowed to be influenced,” said the Go Election Commission.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kept a strict watch on drug peddlers in the state to ensure that narcotics does not become a conduit to push in money or lure voters during upcoming Goa polls. “We have had a meeting with Goa Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who are keeping a close watch on drug peddling in the state,” Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told PTI on Saturday.

He said the ECI guidelines have also cautioned the use of narcotics trade to induce voters or circulate money during upcoming state assembly polls. Kunal said that the Chief Electoral Office has asked agency to have area-wise map of the drug trade in the Coastal state.

“The list of people involved in this trade depending their past records and intelligence inputs have also been made. They will be under constant watch during the election period,” he said.

The CEO has also asked both the district magistrates to activate their machinery to ensure that drug trade is monitored. Narcotics is a social evil and also we want to ensure that it is not used to induce voters, Kunal said.

“All the measures are in place to ensure that no voter is allowed to be influenced,” he said adding that the flying squads which are activated in all the constituencies also would be equipped with one surveillance officer who would be monitoring the narcotics trade.

The CEO has also decided to take up awareness campaign through social media against the use of narcotics and its evil effects.