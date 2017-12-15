Goa assembly congratulates Rahul Gandhi on Congress presidentship

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday congratulated Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for being elected as the president of the party. The motion which was moved by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar was passed unanimously.

“Despite being a leader of such high stature, he always works like a common worker of the party,” Kavlekar said congratulating Gandhi.

State chief minister Manohar Parrikar too joined to support the private member motion. In his short speech, Parrikar said, “I call it an event though it completes the cycle of dynasty politics once more.”

Congress legislator Luizinho Faleiro said that it is a matter of pride for all Indians and specially Goans that Gandhi has become party president.

“Goans and the Gandhi-Nehru family shares one of the closest bonds,” he said.

Faleiro recalled that it was Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who sent the Indian Army to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.

Other legislators also spoke on the motion which was passed unanimously.

