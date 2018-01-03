Mig-29k aircraft catches fire in Goa, pilot ejects safely

The Goa airport runway has been closed for an hour following the accident The Goa airport runway has been closed for an hour following the accident

A Mig-29K aircraft veered off the runway during takeoff at the Goa airport on Wednesday afternoon. The trainee pilot ejected to safety, the Defence Ministry said. Efforts are on to salvage the aircraft which caught fire soon after the crash. The runway, which was closed for an hour, has resumed operations.

“A Mig29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot ejects to safety. Fire on aircraft being extinguished @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The incident took place at around noon today. According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft veered off the runway before it could take off, reported news agency PTI. The Goa airport, also known as the Dabolim airport, is a civil airport operating out of military airbase INS Hansa.

“All flights are likely to be delayed at Goa Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navy’s urgent operational requirements,” Goa airport authorities said on Twitter.

