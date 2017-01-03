Goa Agriculture minister booked for ‘threatening’ farmer

Goa Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar. (File) Goa Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar. (File)

Police Tuesday registered a case against Goa Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar for allegedly threatening a farmer in Canacona taluka. In his complaint, Puno Velip, a farmer from Cotigao village, said the minister restrained him while he was riding a scooter and tried to assault him at around 12:30 PM.

He also accused the minister of threatening him with dire consequences. A case has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 352 (assault with criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Tawadkar denied threatening Velip and claimed he was being targeted in the view of upcoming Assembly elections.

“I have not threatened anyone. I will give my statement to the police when they call me for it,” he added.