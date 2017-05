Around 50 people fell off Portuguese-era Zuari footbridge in South Goa. Around 50 people fell off Portuguese-era Zuari footbridge in South Goa.

Around 50 people fell off Portuguese-era Zuari footbridge into the river in South Goa’s Curchorem on Thursday evening when the police was rescuing a youth who had jumped off the bridge, reported news agency ANI. One body has been recovered, and rescue operations are underway.

More details waited.

