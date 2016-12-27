Go to playschool to understand meaning of Paytm: BJP tells Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s barb referring to Paytm as ‘Pay to Modi’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised the Congress vice president to go to a play school in order to understand the meaning of Paytm. Responding to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi that the demonetisation drive is claiming the lives of poor farmers, BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI that he should first see the records of suicide committed by the farmers during the10 year rule of the congress, on seeing the record his mouth will be shut.

“The people who have not done anything for the farmers are now talking about the famers,” he said. Sinha said the Congress vice president does not have any issue, and therefore, why is he searching for one?

He said people have now understood that the politician who does not stick to his statements cannot fight for them and cannot do good to them.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement will remain statements only, they will not have any impact on the people,” Sinha said.

Accusing the Congress of making things dirty, Sinha said that people will wipe out the Congress for such politics.

He said the BJP will keep the politics clean.

Sinha said Modi statement of congress free India is proving correct, “All that is left with congress will also end if Rahul Gandhi continuous to make such purposeless and unwarranted statements,” he said.