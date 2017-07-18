Go back to Darjeeling: Trinamool leader tells GJM MLAs at Assembly

GJM MLAs Sarita Rai, Amar Singh Rai, and Rohit Sharma at the House Monday. PTI GJM MLAs Sarita Rai, Amar Singh Rai, and Rohit Sharma at the House Monday. PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal on Monday got into a verbal altercation with GJM and BJP MLAs over the unrest in Darjeeling, while they were in the state Assembly lobby to vote in the Presidential election. The MLA from Beleghata in Kolkata slammed the GJM legislators for “setting Darjeeling on fire” and coming to the city to cast their votes. Seeing BJP state president and MLA Dilip Ghosh with them, the Trinamool leader hit out at him as well.

“After setting Darjeeling on fire, you have come here to chat? I will teach you a lesson,” Pal said. Countering Pal, GJM MLA Amar Rai said: “Go and say this in the Hills.” Spotting Dilip Ghosh standing behind GJM MLAs, Pal also took a jibe at him, saying: “It is due to the magnanimity of Mamata Banerjee that you are still here.”

When Ghosh tried to counter, Pal went close to Ghosh while pointing a finger at him, adding: “The way you speak and the words you use, you cannot be the spokesperson of any party.” Hitting back at him, Ghosh said, “Don’t show me didi (Mamata Banerjee).” With no other Trinamool leader joining the altercation, the situation was soon resolved. Later, Ghosh was seen speaking to TMC MLA Firhad Hakim, and also paid a visit to Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan in his chamber.

Speaking to reporters, however, Ghosh said the TMC MLA’s attack was “unprecedented”. “We have not seen this kind of politics, where a legislator from one party uses such words against his counterparts. I don’t know why anyone makes friends with someone when he will not be able to maintain the friendship,” he said. Describing the TMC MLA’s act as childish, GJM MLA Amar Rai said, “Whatever he said was very childish. It is our duty also to vote. We have just come to the Assembly to cast our votes, and we will be back. Because we know that Darjeeling is burning… We know our responsibility.”

