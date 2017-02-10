Stress in the environment can worsen biological vulnerability, say experts at national conference

Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of Haryana with other delegates during annual conference on Social Stress, Resilience and Mental Health at GMCH Sector 32 on Thursday in Chandigarh. Express Photo Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of Haryana with other delegates during annual conference on Social Stress, Resilience and Mental Health at GMCH Sector 32 on Thursday in Chandigarh. Express Photo

Several experts on social work participated in the three-day Annual National Conference of Professional Social Work at GMCH 32 on Thursday. Experts from across the country discussed how to tackle social stress at the conference.

The theme of the conference is “Social Stress, Resilience and Mental Health” and it is being organised by the Department of Psychiatry at GMCH. The event was inaugurated by Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Haryana. Professor B S Chavan, organising chairperson, who addressed the gathering, said, “It is impossible for anyone to live a life that is free from stress.”

“As per the stress vulnerability model, stress in the environment can worsen biological vulnerability and cause relapses in person having mental health problems,” he said.

“In India, more than 90 per cent persons suffering from mental disorders do not seek treatment. The increase in community resilience will not only decrease the burden of families but it can reduce the chances of aggression and violence as well,” he added.

Larry Brendto from UK shared his experience on development of children in different cultures. and said that early development of children is the same across cultures.

