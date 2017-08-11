GM food products: If notified, 30 days time should be given to raise objections, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that if any notification is issued by the Centre for sale of genetically modified food products in the market, one month time should be given for raising objections. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that provisions already exist in the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 in this regard and the notification can only be issued after appropriate regulations are put in place.

It noted the submission of senior advocate Ajit Sinha appearing for the Centre that the issue is under active consideration and it is only after regulations are passed by Parliament, that a notification can be issued.

Taking the statement on record, the apex court disposed of the plea filed by environmental activist Vandana Shiva challenging the notification of 2007 with regard to selling of GM food products. Sinha said that without the regulations in place, the notification cannot be enacted upon.

The Centre said the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 provides for 30 days period for the notification to be implemented during which objections if any can be raised.

