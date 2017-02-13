Global Investor Summit in Jharkhand: CM Raghubar Das for only feasible MoUs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (File photo. PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (File photo. PTI)

Amid varying figures on the extent of investment Jharkhand is likely to attract during its first ever global investor summit (GIS-2017), Chief Minister Raghubar Das Monday directed officials to go for only those MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding), which are feasible and likely to be implemented in a reasonable time period. While the state government has put projects with investment potential worth around Rs 1.85 lakh crores in its ‘shelf of projects’, top officials had said that investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore was expected in the Global Investor Summit (GIS)-2017, which will be held on February 16-17 at the Games Village in the Capital.

Investors from more than three dozen countries and several top industry leaders are expected to participate in the GIS-2017. Japan, Czech Republic, Tunisia and Mongolia would be partner countries at the event.

In a review meeting held with officials, Das said that the officials of the department concerned should draw up a fixed timeline for the implementation of MoUs. Directing the officials further to draw up separate lists of MoUs “one containing those projects that are likely to be implemented within one year and the other, where projects gestation periods are around two to three years”, Das further said, “Less number of MoUs should not be a matter for concern. But they should be solid.”

The Chief Minister further added that the focus should be on projects with scope for large number of job creation. Also, the projects that add to the infrastructure and improvement in services within the state should be in focus. The companies wanting to spend on education and health services should be encouraged, Das told his officials. He also directed that common people should be allowed entry into the exhibition area, so as to get an idea of what is in the offing for the state.

The CM’s instructions come in the wake of the fact that large number of MoUs with promises of huge investments ‘mostly in the capital intensive and long-winded projects like that of mining of minerals, including coal, and setting up of power plants’ have either fallen by the way-side or are languishing at one stage or other. Nearly 60 per cent of the MoUs, signed since 2004 have reportedly not been implemented on ground.

Meanwhile, even as the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make the capital city colourful and dazzling, it has also decided to crack whip on people trying to create disturbance during the GIS-2017.

In Ranchi, prohibitory orders would be implemented from February 15 at 4 p.m. during which any procession, dharna or protest would not be allowed.”We do not want any traffic disruption around the venue. Besides, we are going to be extra careful on the law and order issue,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar.