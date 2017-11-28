‘When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect’-Ivanka Trump’s top quotes at GES

“It’s wonderful to be in this ancient city brimming with transformative technology – now, your tech centers may even outshine your world-famous Biryani,” said Ivanka Trump. “It’s wonderful to be in this ancient city brimming with transformative technology – now, your tech centers may even outshine your world-famous Biryani,” said Ivanka Trump.

Attending the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump, spoke at length about India’s contribution to the world, the potential of entrepreneurship in removing social barriers, and gender inequality.

Here are the top ten quotes by Ivanka Trump at the summit:

“Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty – a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

“From your childhood selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible. And now you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country. Thank you.”

“When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect. Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks. Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families and community.”

“All of you are helping India’s middle class reach its goal of nearly 500 million people by 2030. You have opened new universities across the Country. Your doctors and scientists are discovering medical cures and life-saving technologies. Your engineers and architects have built modern wonders that grace your skies. And Indian spacecraft have traveled to the Moon and to Mars.”

“It’s wonderful to be in this ancient city brimming with transformative technology – now, your tech centers may even outshine your world-famous Biryani.”

“In this “City of Pearls” the greatest treasure is YOU – the dreamers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who never give up – never abandon your aspirations – and always strive for a better tomorrow.”

“Today, we come together to celebrate what is happening here in India, what is happening in the United States – and all over the world: entrepreneurs are revolutionizing our economies, and improving our societies.”

*”And when it comes to equitable laws, while many developed and developing countries have made tremendous strides, there is still much work to be done.”

“In some countries, women are not allowed to own property, travel freely, or work without the consent of their husbands. In even more countries, the cultural and family pressure is so great that women do not feel the freedom to work outside the home.”

“In the last decade, USAID has promoted women entrepreneurship through a number of programs, including providing micro-finance loans to women in Afghanistan, and bringing Internet access to women in Nigeria and Kenya.”

“Only when women are empowered to thrive; will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd