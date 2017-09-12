Global corporate leaders join forum for promoting Indo-US ties

File photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. (Photo: Reuters) File photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. (Photo: Reuters)

Top global corporate leaders from firms with a footprint in India have joined the recently formed US-India Strategic Partnership Forum which is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two countries. “It is an exciting time for the future of the US-India relationship,” John Chambers, chairman US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and executive chairman of Cisco, said while announcing the names of the new board members of the forum.

Joining the Board of Directors are global industry leaders Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe Systems), Arne Sorenson (president and CEO, Marriott International), Chip Kaye (Co-CEO, Warburg Pincus), Marc Allen (president, Boeing International), and Rajesh Subramaniam (executive vice-president, FedEx Corporation).

The new additions to the USISPF Board, which include global industry leaders across various industries, will help further solidify the organisation’s vision of creating and strengthening partnerships between the two countries, Chambers said. Among those who have joined the Board of Directors are Anand Mahindra (chairman, Mahindra Group), John Rood (senior vice president, Lockheed Martin), Amit Midha (president –Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell EMC), Tim Roemer (senior counselor, APCO Worldwide), Sanjay Nayar (CEO, KKR India)and Vijay Advani (CEO, TIAA/Nuveen).

Anurag Bhargava (managing director and Chairman, IREO Management), Sanjay Bhatnagar (president and CEO, Waterhealth International), Nelson Cunningham (resident, McLarty Associates), John Luke (chairman, WestRock) and Robert Nelson (partner, Shearman and Sterling), have also joined the board.

“Promoting bilateral trade is an important part of our work, but the USISPF mission reaches far beyond this. It is about business and government coming together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens,” Chambers said. There are many exciting opportunities to collaborate that will positively impact the advancement of US-India relations said Chip Kaye, Co-CEO of Warburg Pincus.

“We have appointed a powerful team of corporate leaders who will strive towards fostering strategic partnership opportunities between the US and India,” said Mukesh Aghi, president of the USISPF.

“All of our board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise to the table. Each board member’s experience in their respective fields will bolster US-India trade relations,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App