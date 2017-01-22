Global Bengal Business Summit: Got Rs 2.35-lakh cr investment proposals, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during closing day of Bengal Global Business Summit,in Kolkata on Saturday.PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during closing day of Bengal Global Business Summit,in Kolkata on Saturday.PTI Photo

THE STATE has received investment proposals worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore across sectors at the third Bengal Global Business Summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Claiming the summit has been a “superb performance”, she told investors: “Your presence here has proved the summit was a fabulous success. Let us now build bridges between the state and investor and industrialists… Do consider us a part of your family.” She was speaking at a plenary session on the concluding day of the event.

She added China had shown interest in investing Rs 27,200 crore on a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Kolkata. “China’s proposed mass rapid transit system will be futuristic in nature. It will be the first of its kind in India. There are only two other places which have a similar MRTS — Philadelphia in US and Beijing. The work will be executed by TEB Technology Development Limited,” Finance Minister Amit Mitra said.

Reiterating Bengal’s geographical advantage as not only the gateway to north eastern states, but also to South East Asia, Mamata said: “You will have access to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal through us…. In the state, we have cheap work force, we have work culture, land bank. We have set up core groups in all sectors, and if you need anything facilitated, you can approach them.”

In the last two meets, Rs 4.93 lakh crore worth of proposals were received, out of which 40 per cent are under implementation. “This is commendable… Instead of touting figures like Rs 50 lakh crore or Rs 60 lakh crore, ultimate result is zero… This is enough for us,” Mamata said.

“For the first time, 29 foreign delegates participated… Bengal deserves business. Come to Bengal always,” Mamata urged investors. “Because of the misrule of the previous government, we are facing hardship. We will conquer the hardship,” she added.