Glanders disease in Baghpat: Seven horses euthanised

Baghpat district administration on Saturday euthanised seven horses after they were tested positive for the deadly glanders disease. Samples of these animals were sent thrice to the Hisar-based National Research Centre of Equines (NRCE) before euthanasia was ordered.

“In the latest report received from NRCE on Friday, it was stated that eight animals were suffering from glanders. One died this morning of natural cause. Later, in the afternoon, we euthanised the other seven animals at Shesana village,” said Baghpat chief veterinary officer Rajpal Singh.

He added that a report would be sent to Director, Animal husbandry department, requesting compensation to the animals’ owners as per norms. “The owners had last week protested against an earlier decision to euthanise the animal and requested us to send the samples for a re-test. We did that and the latest report convinced them that this was the right decision,” said Singh.

