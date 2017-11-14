Top Stories
  • ‘Glad to see Jaipur Foot giving wings to youths’

‘Glad to see Jaipur Foot giving wings to youths’

Carlo Migel Silvano is one of thousands of Filipinos fitted with the ‘Jaipur Foot’, a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | Manila | Published:November 14, 2017 3:53 am
pm modi, jaipur foot, prosthetic leg, amputee, nahaveer philippine foundation inc, manila, indian express Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during a visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a philanthropist organisation in the Philippines that provides free Indian-made prosthesis ‘Jaipur Foot’ to needy amputees, in Manila, Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo

A nine-year-old boy, Carlo Migel Silvano, who has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and expressed his desire to become a policeman.

Silvano, who is from Bulacan province of the Philippines, is one of thousands of Filipinos fitted with the ‘Jaipur Foot’, a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations. Carlo showed Modi how his Jaipur Foot is helping him move. The meeting between Modi and the 9-year-old took place at the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation Inc in Manila.

Carlo told the PM he wants to be a policeman. Modi tweeted, “I want to be a policeman” my young friend told me. Glad to see the Jaipur Foot giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters like him.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 13: Latest News