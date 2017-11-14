‘Glad to see Jaipur Foot giving wings to youths’

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during a visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a philanthropist organisation in the Philippines that provides free Indian-made prosthesis ‘Jaipur Foot’ to needy amputees, in Manila, Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during a visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a philanthropist organisation in the Philippines that provides free Indian-made prosthesis ‘Jaipur Foot’ to needy amputees, in Manila, Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo

A nine-year-old boy, Carlo Migel Silvano, who has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and expressed his desire to become a policeman.

Silvano, who is from Bulacan province of the Philippines, is one of thousands of Filipinos fitted with the ‘Jaipur Foot’, a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations. Carlo showed Modi how his Jaipur Foot is helping him move. The meeting between Modi and the 9-year-old took place at the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation Inc in Manila.

Carlo told the PM he wants to be a policeman. Modi tweeted, “I want to be a policeman” my young friend told me. Glad to see the Jaipur Foot giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters like him.”

