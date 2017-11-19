Glad about Moody’s upgrade but not out of woods yet: Manmohan Singh

P Chidambaram with former FICCI chief Naina Lal Kidwai at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Janak Rathod P Chidambaram with former FICCI chief Naina Lal Kidwai at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Janak Rathod

A day after US-based credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services upgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 — from Baa3 — with a stable outlook, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the government should not be lured into a “false belief” that the economy is out of the woods.

At a separate event, P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and a former Finance minister under Singh, criticised the government’s acceptance of Moody’s ratings upgrade by pointing out that it had questioned the Moody’s methodology not long ago.

On demonetisation, Chidambaram said, “I have reason to believe he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was not told that 86 per cent of currency was withdrawn. He was not told demonetisation must be followed by remonetisation, (and) in this case there wasn’t enough currency; (that) the RBI has not printed the replacement currency. The RBI board meeting was a farce. It was called on November 7 (2016). We don’t have a copy of the notice of the meeting…we asked for it. There was no background note. It was denied under RTI on grounds of national security. It lasted for all of half-an-hour.”

Speaking with the media on the sidelines of a seminar on “Macroeconomic development in India; policy perspectives,’’ at St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam, former PM Singh said, “I am glad that Moody’s have done what they have done but we must not be, I think, lured into false belief that we are out of the woods,” Singh said. Pointing out that crude oil prices are now at $62-64 per barrel, up from about $40-45 a few months ago, the former PM said, “It (rising crude prices) can hurt balance of payment. It can also hurt the fiscal system.”

On GST, Singh said, “GST is an idea which had the blessing of the Congress, but we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation.”

Stating that there is “much to be desired” in both administration and implementation of GST, he said, “The fact that the (GST) Council has met so many times — they have now reduced (tax) rates of 211 items — showed that there was undue haste in implementation, and the bureaucracy had not done its homework. The net impact of hasty implementation of GST is that it led to the slowdown of our economic growth.”

Speaking at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest 2017, Chidambaram said, “Just some months ago, (the) government had said the Moody’s methodology was all wrong.. A long letter was written by Shaktikanta Das (then economic affairs secretary), questioning Moody’s ratings methodology, saying… it’s all wonky.”

Chidambaram said that as far as the three important economic indicators — gross fixed capital formation, credit growth to small and medium industries, and jobs — are concerned, the “dashboard is flashing red”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App