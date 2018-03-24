Upset with BJP, GJM pull out of NDA alliance

GJM Chief Binay Tamang.(File) GJM Chief Binay Tamang.(File)

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday pulled out of the NDA alliance accusing the BJP of betrayed the trust of Gorkhas. GJM organising chief LM Lama said that the party has no relation with the BJP-led NDA.

In 2009, the GJM had supported the candidature of BJP leader Jaswant Singh when he contested the election from Darjeeling constituency. The party, however, was not satisfied with the BJP leader’s performance. Despite this, the Bimal Gurang-led GJM had lent their support to BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia in 2014. But the new party chief Binay Tamang has now decided to pull out of the alliance.

In November last year, the GJM had suspended party chief Bimal Gurang, Secretary Roshan Giri among others for six months. Gurang had led the Gorkha agitation movement last year which saw a virtual shutdown in Darjeeling and other areas for more than 100 days.

After the agitation was called off, the GJM central committee announced the suspension of its leaders citing people’s lack of faith in Gurang’s leadership.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd