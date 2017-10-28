GJM President Bimal Gurung to appear soon before public: Roshan Giri

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung

Ending suspense surrounding the absence of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri on Saturday said that Gurung will appear soon before the public. “Prospective dates for GJM President Bimal Gurung’s public appearances will be announced soon,” Giri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“GJM President was advised not to make the public appearance on October 30, lest it gives WB Govt excuse to jeopardize upcoming talks,” Giri said. “Respecting the advise, our President has agreed not to make the public appearance he had announced earlier,” he added.

Earlier, a Darjeeling court had issued a proclamation order and directed GJM chief and five others to appear and surrender before it on November 23 in connection with June 8 violence in the hills.

Besides Gurung, the court had also named Gurung’s wife Asha, secretary Roshan Giri, GJM leaders Prakash Gurung, Amrit Yonzon general Secretary of the Yuva Morcha and Ashok Chettri to appear before it.

All the accused were booked under sections 147-149 (rioting with arms and unlawful assembly), 153-153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323-326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 332-353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substance), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of IPC.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd