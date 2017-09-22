GJM leaders arrested from Gurugram over Gorkhaland stir

The GJM recently saw a breach in its ranks after Binay Tamang, the party’s then chief co-ordinator participated in talks with Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was subsequently expelled by Gurung. The GJM recently saw a breach in its ranks after Binay Tamang, the party’s then chief co-ordinator participated in talks with Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was subsequently expelled by Gurung.

A team of CID officers have arrested three senior Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders from Gurgaon in connection with Bhanu Bhavan violence case. As per CID officials, Dhan Kumar Pradhan, Tilak Chandra Roka and PT Ola have been arrested by the team. Coincidentally, all those who have been arrested had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi recently. “They have been arrested from sector 56 of Gurgaon in Haryana. They will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand today night,” ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Chandra Roka is the Chief Advisor of planters Associations, while DK Pradhan is the newly elected Municipal Chairman. Ola is the former Sabhasad GTA from Ghoom-Jorebunglow.

A five member delegation of GJM as well as SS Ahluwalia, MP Darjeeling, had met Rajnath Singh recently. Along with Roshan Giri and Swaraj Thapa, these three leaders too were a part of the team. During the meeting, the GJM delegation had raised the issue of Gorkhaland and the need for a tripartite dialogue to resolve the long pending demands of the Gorkhas. The members had also sought immediate central intervention to end the indefinite strike.

However, as per CID sources, they had procured an arrest warrant against them. Warrant was issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha Gurung and six other party leaders including these three senior leader in connection with the Bhanu Bhawan case, which was registered at Sadar police station after GJM supporters clashed with police outside the government office on June 9.

Following the issuance of the warrant, CID officials have increased their vigilance and based on a tip off they had stationed a team who arrested these three leaders. The GJM leaders have been arrested under sections 147-149 (rioting with arms and unlawful assembly), 153-153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323-326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 332-353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substance), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and a few other sections of the IPC. Sections of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act (WBMPO) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) were also imposed.

The GJM recently saw a breach in its ranks after Binay Tamang, the party’s then chief co-ordinator participated in talks with Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was subsequently expelled by Gurung.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App