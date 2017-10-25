GJM leader Barun Bhujel dies in hospital, supporters to observe a day of mourning

Barun Bhujel was arrested in June 16 by police in connection to violence in Darjeeling during the 104 days long strike demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland. Barun Bhujel was arrested in June 16 by police in connection to violence in Darjeeling during the 104 days long strike demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader and councillor from Kalimpong, who was arrested by police in June, passed away at SSKM hospital early on Wednesday morning. Family members of Barun Bhujel alleged that there was a delay in treatment which could not save his life. GJM chief Bimal Gurung, on the other hand, alleged that police torture led to his death and called on people to hit the streets in protest. Gurung appealed to the people to observe a day of mourning and for schools and colleges to be shut.

“He had chronic liver problem and pancreatitis. When he was brought to SSKM hospital his condition was very bad and therefore he was admitted straight to the ICU. Post mortem is being done,” said Manimoy Bandpadhyay, superintendent of SSKM hospital.

Bhujel was arrested in June 16 by police in connection to violence in Darjeeling during the 104 days long strike demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland. He was close to GJM leader Bimal Gurung and was the councillor from ward number 16 in Kalimpong.

Bhujel complained of ill health and stomach ache while he was in Siliguri jail and was admitted in North Bengal state general hospital. Later his condition deteriorated as he developed several ailments and was taken to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Family members were called at around 2.45 am and told that he passed away. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“There was a delay in treatment. In jail he kept complaining about his ill health but authorities did not pay attention. Then he was admitted in a hospital in Siliguri, where only pain killers were given to him,” Bharat Bhujel, Barun’s father, told Indian Express.

“Later when his condition deteriorated he was transferred to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. There we got to know that he had developed several ailments including pancreatitis. For the last few days he was on ventilator. We were informed at around 2.45 that he passed away. Had he been given treatment at the proper time he would have not died,” said Bharat Bhujel.

GJM supporters prepare to observe a day of mourning in Kalimpong. (Express photo) GJM supporters prepare to observe a day of mourning in Kalimpong. (Express photo)

Meanwhile, GJM chief Gurung called on people of the Hills to hit the streets in protest, in an audio message released immediately after Bhujel’s death. “Our brother Barun was one of the first to be arrested by police from Kalimpong. I mourn his death and respect his supreme sacrifice for the fight for Gorkhaland. I offer my condolences to his family members. It was police torture which ultimately led to his death,” Gurung said.

“I call upon all Gorkha brothers and sisters to hit the streets in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Terai and Dooars. Gorkhas all over should protest against such human rights violations through protests and social media. I appeal to everyone to observe a day of mourning,” Gurung added.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd