Darjeeling unrest: All Gorkha parties to meet today, will decide future course of action

After the deaths of three persons in Darjeeling in police firing last week, the newly set up coordinating committee – a 22 member committee of all Gorkha political parties in Darjeeling will be meeting on Tuesday to decide the future course of action for the Gorkhaland agitation.

The meeting is not to be held in Darjeeling but in Mirik, a municipality that the TMC won in the recent political elections, making the Trinamool the first non Gorkha political party to win any election in the Darjeeling Hills for the first time in over two decades.

But even as the meeting kicks off, party leaders, say sources, are at a loss on the “decisions” they are meant to take.

The meeting was originally to take place on the 18th. ”But that is still a week away, and after the events of the weekend there was a lot of pressure from the people to bring the meeting forward and a equally huge pressure on the leaders to take decisions fast,” said a GJM leader.

But what these decisions will be is still up in the air. A precise agenda for the hurriedly rescheduled of meeting has not been kept. The leaders are likely decide to continue the indefinite strike- a demand of the people, to not hold any dialogues with the state government but only deal with the central government and to emphasize the one point agenda of a separate Gorkhaland state – decisions which have been taken before and reiterated repeatedly by all Gorkha parties.

“But Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appraised the Prime Minister of the situation after his return to the country, we remain hopeful of the Centre’s intervention,” he said.

