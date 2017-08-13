GJM demands Centre’s intervention to start dialogue

FILE PHOTO: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling . (Source: PTI) FILE PHOTO: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling . (Source: PTI)

The GJM and other hill parties, on the 60th day of the indefinite shutdown on Sunday, took out rallies demanding immediate intervention by the Centre to start dialogue process with all stakeholders. They demanded that the Centre should immediately intervene, considering the sentiments of the people of the hills.

Meanwhile, the situation in Darjeeling today remained tense but incident-free. Although no incidents of violence were reported since last night, the police and security personnel have made special security arrangements in the hills and are keeping a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) on Saturday had urged the Centre to initiate a dialogue with all stakeholders so that normalcy was restored in Darjeeling hills. The GMCC yesterday said the indefinite shutdown demanding Gorkhaland will continue until and unless a “positive step” is taken by the Centre to restore normalcy.

The GJM also took out rallies in various parts of the hills demanding restoration of the internet services, which remained banned in the hills since June 18 and an immediate withdrawal of the police from Darjeeling. With the food supply severely hit due to the shutdown, GJM activists and NGOs were seen distributing food among local people. Barring medicine shops, all other shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed.

