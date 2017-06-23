GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigns as chief executive of GTA, demands CBI probe into police firing

GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigned from his position as chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigned from his position as chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Friday resigned from the post of chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, demanding a CBI inquiry into police firing on supporters of the GJM. Gurung said the indefinite strike will continue and that the all-party meeting has now been postponed to June 29. Gurung added that the organisation will burn the GTA agreement on June 27. More details awaited.

