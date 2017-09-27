GJM calls off indefinite bandh in Darjeeling after 104 days: Here is how it happened

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland supporters staging a rally for at Mirik in Darjeeling, West Bengal on Tuesday. PTI Photo Darjeeling: Gorkhaland supporters staging a rally for at Mirik in Darjeeling, West Bengal on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) called off its indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling on Wednesday — after 104 days during which normal life in the hills remained paralysed. The bandh, in support of a separate Gorkhaland state, was called off after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an appeal to end the stir. Here is a look at how the entire crisis played out over the three-and-a-half month period.

Breakout of protests

The controversy flared up after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to introduce Bengali as a second language in schools in West Bengal. This apparently aroused fears in Gorkhaland activists that the government wanted to impose Bengali on the people of the hills of north Bengal, prompting the outfit to revive its call for a separate Gorkhaland. GJM and its supporters took to the streets. The bandh demanding a separate Gorkhaland state was called by the GJM on June 15 after one of its offices and the residence of GJM leader Bimal Gurung was raided by the police. It didn’t take long for a peaceful protest to turn violent and several people were killed.

The movement for a separate Gorkhaland can be traced all the way to 1780 when Gorkhas took over Sikkim and large parts of what is today India’s northeast including Darjeeling.This was the region stretching from Teesta to the Sutlej. They ruled the lands for around 35 years. However, after losing the Anglo-Nepal war, the Gorkhas handed over the territory to the British in 1816 after signing of the Treaty of Segoulee. Darjeeling was given to Sikkim by the British but later reclaimed in 1835. Decades later in 1905 when Lord Curzon, then viceroy of India, ordered Bengal’s partition, Darjeeling was demarcated as part of the Rajshahi division. This region falls in present day Bangladesh.

Though the British handed over Darjeeling to Sikkim, it was taken back for political reasons in 1835. Before 1905, when the then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon, directed the partition of Bengal, Darjeeling was put under Bhagalpur division and then in 1912 put under Rajshahi division, which now falls in Bangladesh. The first demand for a separate state was raised in 1907 when a request was put before the Morley-Minto Reforms Panel. Similar requests were repeatedly made to the British government and later to the Government of India post-independence and till date.

In 2007, Mamata Banerjee made the declaration of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Bimal Gurung was made its leader. Despite all discussions and legislative churnings to provide certain degree of autonomy for the region, the demand for full statehood continues.

Language is one of the central influencers for the demand of the separate Gorkhaland state and the GJM administered areas in Bengal’s hills have a majority population of Nepali speaking Gorkhas. Even though Mamata Banerjee clarified that Bengali will only be taught as an optional subject in schools, the group refused to budge from its position. GJM again raised its long-standing demand for a separate Gorkhaland state and asked the supporters to come forward for a final stir. The appeal was made by GJM chief Bimal Gurung.

The situation turned critical as violence gripped the hills. Supporters pelted stones, bricks, petrol bombs against tear gas shelling, baton charges, water cannons and other controlling measures from the security forces. The government had to deploy the army to finally control the situation. Despite the crackdown of security forces, GJM continued to hold flag marches in the district as a show of strength and defiance. Some protesters were killed and several injured allegedly in police firing a couple of days after the bandh was called. However, the chief minister refuted all claims that the three people who were killed fell prey to police firing.

Hills crippled due to bandh

The bandh called by GJM pushed the hills of north Bengal into a state of limbo. Markets, schools, businesses, factories, eateries, recreational centres etc remained largely closed. Life came to a grinding halt. Daily supplies were hard to get as all commercial centres and shops remained closed.

Government intervention

Gorkhaland supporters met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on multiple occasions in the national capital. The next meeting is expected to take soon between the parties for discussions on the Darjeeling situation. The GJM delegations had earlier implored the government to call a tripartite meeting with the Mamata government. Mamata and Gorkhaland supporters have had a few failed bilateral meetings in the past too.

GJM and BJP

GJM, which is the largest party in the region with a population of around 1.3 lakh, is also an NDA ally. In both the previous Lok Sabha polls, the BJP plank in the region was to consider the demands of Gorkhas. The parliamentary seat is even held currently by a BJP member. Meanwhile, on the municipality level, Trinamool was able to make inroads raising the need for GJM to reclaim its political strength.

GJM calls off bandh

GJM and other parties have over the past 104 days seen factional tussles which appeared to defeat the motive of the bandh and land thousands of people in a state of misery. Conceding that the people had suffered a lot due to the bandh which was in its fourth month, the Bimal Gurung faction called off the strike after Rajnath Singh’s appeal.

