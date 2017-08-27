GJM agrees to talks with Bengal govt

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday announced that it would attend the meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 29 in Kolkata over the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after a five-hour meeting of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC), in which all members unanimously passed a resolution to initiate a dialogue between the state government and Gorkha leaders only if an invitation is issued to the GMCC instead of “individual political parties”.

While giving no reason for the move, GJM leader Amar Rai said the party had received a letter of invitation from the state government on Friday evening, and replied with a letter of confirmation on Saturday.

