Given equal opportunities, girls can scale any height, ‘Everest twins’ tell the city

INDIA’S famous ‘Everest Twins’ Nungshi and Tashi Malik, who are the first women twins to scale the Mount Everest, were in Pune on Thursday to talk to the troops and families of the Southern Command and personnel from various military institutions in the city. The sisters, in their talks, stressed on giving equal opportunities to girl children to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

Speaking to Southern Command troops, the twins highlighted the fact that it was only because of the full support from their parents that they could dream big and follow their passion for mountaineering.

The duo, apart from scaling seven summits, already have a dozen world records, including Adventures Grand Slam and Three Pole Challenge — the challenge of reaching the South Pole, the North Pole and Mount Everest.

Apart from talk at the Southern Command, the sisters also delivered talks at the College of Military Engineering and Army Institute of Technology.

They emphasised the need for achieving excellence in one’s field of choice and stressed it would happen only if one follows their passion, said a press release issued by the Southern Command.

The twins have their roots in a village in Haryana, but broke gender stereotypes to scale Mt Everest in May 2013 at just 21 years of age.

Soon after, they scaled the highest peaks in all seven continents and even skied to the North and South Poles, notching up six Guinness World Records. Recently in December 2016, they became the first women twins to scale Mt Cook, New Zealand’s highest peak.

The sisters are also brand ambassadors of Beti Bachao campaign and of the adventure tourism initiative of Uttarakhand. Last year, they received the Tenzing Norgay national Adventure Award from the President of India, and the Leif Erikson Young Explorer Award from the President of Iceland.

