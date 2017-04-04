Give us 72 hours with EVMs, will prove tampering: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that EVMs moved out of Govindnagar Assembly constituency in UP to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh ahead of a bypoll were proved to be tampered with during a demonstration. Kejriwal said he had videographic evidence that 300 EVMs were shifted out of Govindnagar constituency ahead of the “stipulated 45-day period when EVMs should not be moved.”

“There is a rule that EVMs cannot be moved upto 45 days after polling. In utter disregard of law, the EC has moved out 300 EVMs from Uttar Pradesh… If the EC does not have experts, then give us 72 hours as we have experts who will identify the problem — whether the software is re-writable,” he said.

The EC denied the charges, saying: “The VVPAT machines are not required by law to be retained in the strong room… In the on-going bypolls, only VVPAT machines which were kept in reserve and not used during the actual poll have been redeployed.”

