Give poll tickets to those who help people in daughters’ marriage: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma

A BJP MLA here today suggested that for the elections to local bodies, the party should give candidature to such leaders, who help at least 100 families in solemnising marriage of their daughters. The legislator, Rameshwar Sharma, who represents Huzur assembly constituency in Bhopal, said his if his suggestion was brought into practice, it would discourage the leaders from adopting “unfair means” during the elections.

“Candidature for local bodies elections should be given to that leader, who would every year extends help to 100 families from his/her area in conducting marriage of their daughters. This would encourage good practices among the leaders,” Sharma told PTI.

“We used to hear during the elections that liquor was distributed to attract voters. But such practices (his suggestion) would encourage the leaders to adopt philanthropic activities instead of using illegal means to win elections,” he added.

Sharma said that the people remember for long even if the leaders even attend the marriage in their family.

“It was seen that people remember for a long time, if a leader even attends the marriage of their family members. Therefore, it would have a wider impact, if a leader extends help in solemnising marriage of a girl. Such altruistic steps also help spiritually,” he added.

This way, a leader can extend help in solemnising 500 marriages in five years. “It would increase the popularity of the leader as well,” he added.

