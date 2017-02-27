Give list of cases pending before consumer foras: Supreme Court to Unitech

The Supreme Court. The Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today directed real estate firm Unitech to furnish a list of cases pending against it in various consumer fora and the amount involved in these matters. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also asked the firm to give a list of persons who have got orders in their favour in the disputes before the consumer fora. The direction by the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar, came after Unitech’s lawyer said they would submit a comprehensive proposal for satisfying the amount and the orders of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

“The developer shall file the list of cases pending against it before various consumer forums and the amount involved,” the bench said, adding the firm would also “file a list of persons who has got the orders in their favour”. The bench listed the matter for hearing on March 27.

The counsel appearing for home buyers said if the firm was committed to pay, it must take into consideration the amounts awarded by NCDRC and the buyers who fighting their respective cases before different consumer fora.

He said “we do not want the apartments. We want our money back”.

To this, the bench observed it was concerned with refund of money to the home buyers and “whosoever has come to the court, they must be given back their money”.

Unitech’s lawyer sought time from the bench for submitting a comprehensive proposal on the issue.

The apex court had on February 20 slapped a penalty on Unitech Resorts for delaying handing over of flats and had directed it to deposit 14 per cent interest on Rs 16.55 crore invested by 39 home buyers with it.

The 39 home buyers, who has moved the court, had booked flats in Unitech’s Vista housing project in Gurugram. They had sought a refund of their principal amount, totalling Rs 16.55 crore with interest, after the developer, which had promised to give the possession by 2012, delayed it.

Over two dozen home buyers of Unitech’s housing projects in Noida and Gurgaon had approached the NCDRC after the firm had failed to give them possession of flats as per schedule. The consumer forum had asked the realty firm to refund the money to the home buyers with interest.