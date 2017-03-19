Give income, asset details in 15 days, Yogi Adityanath to ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.PTI Photo

Sending a strong message against corruption on day one, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked all his ministers to provide details of their income, moveable and immoveable assets within 15 days. He gave this direction to his ministers at the first introductory meeting soon after assuming office.

“As uprooting corruption is the main agenda of our party, the CM in his first introductory meeting with his ministers directed them to give details of their income, moveable and immoveable properties with 15 days to the (party) organisation as well as the secretary (to CM),” cabinet minister Srikant Sharma said.

He added that the chief minister also emphasised on “coordination” between government and the BJP organisation.

It was also decided to train new legislators and devise ways as to how they can remain connected with the electorate.

On portfolios, Sharma said that no decision has been taken in this regard as of now and the chief minister will decide it later.

Earlier Adityanath told mediapersons that his government will follow ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ agenda and claimed that the previous governments were corruption-ridden because of which the state had suffered.

“In past 15 years, UP lacked in race of development as previous governments indulged in corruption, nepotism and failed on the law and order front due to which people were affected,” he said.

