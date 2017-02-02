Give financial aid to injured Dalits: Rights panel to Haryana

TWO DAYS after a clash in Mirchpur village of Hisar district in which six Dalits were injured, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Wednesday asked the administration to give financial help of Rs 1 lakh to each of the injured. Commission member Ishwar Singh, who reached the village Wednesday, also asked the police to arrest all 15 accused in the case within four days. A Dalit, Sanjay Kumar, told The Indian Express that the government authorities have also promised plots to them in a neighbouring town in Hisar district for their rehabilitation. As many as 40 families had gone to Hisar to register their protest Tuesday.

They had returned to the village after an assurance from the authorities. “We returned only after the government accepted our demands,” said Kumar, adding that cheques of Rs 25,000 were handed over to each of the injured Tuesday.

As many as six Dalits had received injuries in the incident on Monday night after an altercation with a few villagers when an upper caste youth allegedly made a derogatory remark to a Dalit youth, who had won a race in a local sporting event.

However, the administration made it clear that it was not a caste conflict as “the accused, one of whom is a Dalit, belong to three-four castes.” The Dalits, who appeared before the commission, said they did not want to stay in the village any longer. The affected families stressed for deployment of CRPF troops in the village again. The panel member assured the villagers to convey their concerns to the government.