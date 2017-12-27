Give asset details or lose foreign posting: Govt

REITERATING ITS 2011 order, the government has warned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers that if they do not submit their immovable property details, as is the rule, their vigilance clearance, needed for promotions and foreign postings, will be stuck. The deadline is January 2018. It is mandatory for all civil service officers to declare their asset details as per the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to all Central government departments, states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure submission of Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) by IAS officers working with them by January 31, 2018.

“In view of the DoPT’s instructions dated April 4, 2011, it is reiterated that failure to ensure timely submission of IPR would result in denial of vigilance clearance,” Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary P K Tripathi said in a recent letter.

According to the 2011 instructions, officers who did not submit their IPR as on January 1, 2018, on time would be

denied vigilance clearances and will not be considered for promotions and empanelment for senior-level posts in the government of India. An online module has been designed for the purpose of filing of the IPR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App