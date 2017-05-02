Give Army free hand to avenge Pakistan’s mutilation act, says ex-Defence Minister AK Antony

Former Defence Minister A K Antony Former Defence Minister A K Antony

A day after two Indian soldiers were killed and mutilated by Pakistan’s Border Action Team during an attack on a patrol party along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, former Defence Minister A K Antony on Tuesday urged the government to ensure that the Army has a free hand in eliminating such threats. “Give free hand to army to act against those behind mutilation of two Indian soldiers,” he told reporters.

The senior Congress leader said he didn’t want to politicise the beheading incident, but pointed out that this was the third such incident in three years and that it had happened only once during his eight-year tenure as defence minister.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Military Operations, Lt General AK Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed grave concern over the barbaric act at KG sector. Pakistan, however, remained adamant in its stand and reiterated that it did not mutilate the bodies of Indian soldiers.

Strongly condemning the “unsoldierly” act, the Northern Command of the Indian Army had immediately issued a statements saying, “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.” “Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the release said.

The slain soldiers were identified as Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and a head constable of Border Security Force Prem Sagar.

Pakistan Army had earlier denied either committing any ceasefire violation on LoC or a BAT action in the KG sector. “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and will never disrespect a soldier,” a statement from the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations wing said.

