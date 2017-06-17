Give a book instead of bouquet as greeting: PM Modi at National Reading Day celebrations

PM Narendra Modi at launch of PN Panicker reading day. Photo: PIB PM Narendra Modi at launch of PN Panicker reading day. Photo: PIB

Shortly after inaugurating the Kochi Metro rail service on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in on the launch of PN Panicker National Reading Day saying that people should give each other a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference,” news agency ANI quoted the PM as saying.

The Prime Minister also said that Kerala had been an inspiration to the whole country in terms of literacy. “There can be no joy greater than reading &no strength greater than knowledge,” he added.

“I admire the work of people like late Sh PN Panicker ji and his foundation. Sh. PN Panicker was also the driving spirit behind the library network in Kerala,” PM said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi also inaugurated the Kochi Metro and addressed a gathering of 3,000 people at Kaloor stadium. “Kochi has seen a rapid increase, expected to reach 23 lakhs by 2021. Therefore a mass rapid transport system is essential to address the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure,” PM Modi said at the event.

He arrived in Kochi in the morning at INS Garuda Naval Air Station and was welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Both the leaders are also expected to hold a meeting later in the day.

