Give 5 per cent quota or face impact in elections: Gurjars to Raje govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Members of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan have slammed the Vasundhara Raje government after it decided to provide 1 per cent reservation to the community along with four other castes.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Banjara/Baldiya/Labana, Gadiya Lohar/Gadoliya, Gujar/Gurjar, Raika/Rebari/Debasi and Gadariya/ Gadri/Gayari communities under the more backward class category.

“We are not satisfied with the government decision to provide us 1 per cent reservation. We stand by our demand of separate 5 per cent reservation for Gurjar community in the category of Other Backward Classes (OBCs),” said Himmat Singh Gurjar, a member of Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

“Time and again, subsequent governments have failed to give us the 5 per cent reservation. We were given 5 per cent reservation under the special backward classes category in 2009 during the tenure of Congress, it was stayed by the court,” said Gurjar. He added that if they do not get the reservation, the community will go against the BJP in the upcoming bypolls and state elections next year. “If our demands are not met, we will go against the BJP and the anger of Gurjar youth against the government will have an immense impact on the elections,” said Singh.

Earlier, the state government had passed The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2017 in October this year which offered 5 per cent reservation for the aforementioned castes.

However, the Rajasthan High Court stayed the Bill in November, which propelled the government to offer 1 per cent reservation, raising the total reservation cap in the state to 50 per cent.

In the year 2015, two years after it came to power in Rajasthan, the BJP government had once again attempted to provide 5 per cent reservation to the Gurjar community but was thwarted again after the High Court stayed it in 2016.

“We stand by what is rightfully ours. It’s our right to get 5 per cent reservation proportionate to the total Gurjar population in the state. Under the current reservation system, certain groups have got the lion’s share,” said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

He added that the community will continue to protest until 5 per cent reservation in OBC category is assured by the government. “We will continue our struggle because as per the current reservation policy, the strong becomes stronger and the weak becomes weaker,” Bainsla told The Sunday Express on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App