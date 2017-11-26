Give reservation to poor from general category, says Union Minsiter Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Batting for reservation to the poor from the general category, Union minister Ramdas Athawale Sunday said it will help prevent atrocities on the Dalits. He demanded that the Constitution be amended to give 20-25 percent reservation to poor people from the general category.

“The atrocities on Dalits have increased and I believe one reason for this is reservation,” he told PTI. “I believe that the poor from the general category should get reservation in education and jobs. This will help make the situation better and will also keep a check on the caste system,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App