Girls need curfew to protect them from their own hormonal outbursts: Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File)

Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Monday said girls of 16 and 17 years of age shouldn’t be allowed to go out late at night for their own safety as they have ‘hormonal outbursts’ and are ‘hormonally very challenged’. Maneka was talking to NDTV and responding to the question why girls should have a night curfew and boys shouldn’t. She told the news channel, “As a parent who’s sending a daughter to a college – or a son – I would expect her and him to be protected. And perhaps one of the protections is against themselves. When you are 16 or 17 you are also hormonally very challenged. So to protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a lakshman rekha is drawn. It really is for your own safety.”

She also said that boys should have the same deadlines as the girls when she was asked why the two should be treated differently. “Yes, so maybe the same deadlines should be there for both boys and girls… Why should the boys be allowed to wander about in the campus after 6’o-clock? Let them also stay in and do their work,” she said.



On being asked whether increasing security measures could help in mobility of women, she said that stick wielding guards cannot do anything to help the women. “No, not by two Bihari gentlemen at gate with dandas (sticks). It has to be solved literally by giving time limits for everything…. Give them (boys) two nights to go to the library and two nights for girls — if you want to go to library, that is,” she said.

