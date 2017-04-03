Girls asked to strip to check for signs of menstruation: For girls from EWS families, school provided hope

The residential school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where students were ‘asked to strip’. Source: Gajendra Yadav The residential school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where students were ‘asked to strip’. Source: Gajendra Yadav

On Saturday afternoon, four young girls from parts of Khatauli block in Muzaffarnagar reached Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School. Aged between 10 and 12, the girls had come from villages that fall under the block. “They are shy in the beginning and miss their homes. All students who study here belong to economically weaker sections. They leave their families for the first time to come and study here,” said Neeta Chaudhary, the current warden and principal of the school.

The school made headlines after after 70 girls were allegedly made to strip on orders of the principal-cum-warden, Surekha Tomar. She allegedly wanted to check if any of them were menstruating. Tomar was sacked on Friday after an inquiry was conducted by the Muzaffarnagar district administration.

Back at the school, walls painted with poems educating children about hygiene can be found across the campus. One at the school entrance gate is titled “hua savera (the day has dawned)”, and relates the daily routine of “good children” – waking up as the birds start chirping, brushing teeth, washing hands, taking a bath, eating and then going to school.

In a common room on the ground floor, posters with photographs of children washing their hands and drinking water carry similar messages. “Keep school toilets clean,” reads one. Another shows five steps of washing hands. A third poster tells students how to keep themselves clean.

With three classrooms on the ground floor and three dormitories on the first floor, the school has 83 students. “We had 11 students who appeared for Class VIII examinations. All of them passed. The school is supposed to have four full-time teachers who live on campus. We have three at present. There are four part-time teachers who come to the school during the day. There is one accountant, two guards and three staff members in the kitchen,” said Chaudhary, who joined as a full-time teacher in 2011 — two years after the school was set up.

The school in one among eight such residential schools for girls in Muzaffarnagar district. “The government decision to set up these schools was taken in 2004-05. There are eight schools functioning at present. Four have a capacity of 100 students, while four others are Grade II schools, which have a student intake capacity of 50,” said Chandra Kesh Yadav, district primary education officer.

Through enrollment melas held every year, and surveys in villages every three months, the district’s education department identifies girls who have dropped out of school. “These schools cater to girls who have dropped out due to financial pressure. During these surveys, which are conducted door-to-door, such cases are identified. We speak to parents and convince them to send their daughters here,” said Yadav.

“Some parents come to us and say their child dropping out of school would help the family in making ends meet. We explain to them the importance of educating their daughters. The hope that their children’s education will help them raise their standard of living is what convinces them,” said Shalu Pawar, a full-time teacher of physical education at the school.

