Girl thrashed, set on fire for objecting to comments

A young girl was severely beaten up and set afire for objecting to adverse comments by a youth in Chuel Babu village under Dubaulia police station area here, police said on Monday. The girl had gone out with her brother for some work on Sunday when Raju passed adverse remarks which she opposed, leading to a heated argument, police said.

Soon after the girl returned home on seeing things going out of hands and was alone when Raju and his mother arrived and severely thrashed her before setting her afire by sprinkling kerosene, they said. She was rushed to the district hospital with 80 per cent burns by the neighbours who came to her rescue.

An FIR has been filed on the complaint of the girl’s father and investigations are on, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Misra said. Hunt has been launced for the accused who fled the scene after the incident, the SSP added.