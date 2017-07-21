Girl students stripped: Nine school employees dismissed from service in Muzaffarnagar

Nine staff from a Muzaffarnagar school were dismissed after a magisterial inquiry found them guilty of forcibly stripping 70 minor girl students in March. The incident had sparked outrage after the warden of Kasturba Gandhi Baalika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Dr Surekha Tomar allegedly wanted to check if they were menstruating. Tomar was dismissed from service later.

“As the staff and the warden were found guilty in the magisterial inquiry, they have been removed from service and their contracts have been terminated,” said Chandra Kesh Yadav, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar area, Renu Singh, conducted the inquiry under orders from the district magistrate.

Those dismissed include Nita Chaudhary, who was a teacher in the school and later made the warden after Tomar’s dismissal, three teachers, two cooks, an accountant and a peon.

“In her inquiry, SDM found the staff and the warden responsible for the incident. Their contract was up for renewal later this month but District Magistrate G S Priyadarshi ordered their dismissal. Following the directive, the erring persons were dismissed from services Sunday,” confirmed Dinesh Kumar, Assistant BSA of Khatauli area. To make up for the shortage in staff, more would be brought in from other schools, he said.

The alleged incident happened on March 26 when after finding the school toilets “dirty”, Tomar made the girls remove their clothes. Later, the parents of the students protested.

Following the then DM Dinesh Kumar Singh’s intervention, BSA removed the warden, and a case under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was also registered at the Khatauli police station.

Tomar had denied the allegations claiming that blood stains were found on the wall and door of the toilet and the children were asked if anyone had any menstrual problem. “This is a conspiracy by other school staff and they have managed to convince the students to conspire against me,” she had alleged.

