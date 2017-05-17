Girl students in Rewari end hunger strike after upgradation of school

Girl students in Rewari celebrate after state govt accepts their demands. ANI photo Girl students in Rewari celebrate after state govt accepts their demands. ANI photo

Girl students in Rewari, Haryana, who were sitting on a hunger strike demanding upgradation of their school to senior secondary level, on Wednesday ended the strike after their demands were accepted by the Haryana government.

The state government issued a notification informing about the upgradation of the Government High School Gothra Tappa Dahina (Rewati) to level of Government Senior Secondary School from 2017-2018 session.

Eighty six girls students had gone on a strike two days ago. They feared that if they were to travel to neighboring village to attend a senior secondary school, they might have to face harassment. Out of the 86 girls, 13 had gone on an indefinite hunger strike.

“We fear harassment and molestation by youths of other villages and hence, we are demanding upgradation of our school up to Class XII,” one of the girls told PTI.

“At least 150 students are required in Classes IX and X for the senior secondary upgrade but the Dahina village school has just 86 students in both classes,” Dharmbir Balrodia, District Education Officer (DEO) had earlier said.

