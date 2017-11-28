Girl students at Tamil Nadu school asked to clean toilets; inquiry ordered

The alleged incident took place at R M Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School (Representational Image) The alleged incident took place at R M Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School (Representational Image)

Girl students of a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu were asked to clean toilets by a teacher which prompted authorities to order an inquiry on Tuesday, an official said. The alleged incident took place at R M Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

The report came into light after some Tamil television channels on Tuesday aired visuals purportedly showing a girl in uniform scrubbing a toilet floor with what appeared to be a small piece of cloth. The girl cleaning the toilet could be heard weeping and asking another girl to fetch some water.

The video footage shows the girl pouring water on the floor. A district education official, who conducted an inquiry into the incident said, “We have conducted inquiry today and forwarded our report to higher authorities. Three children were allegedly asked to clean the toilets by a teacher.”

The students were present at the inquiry, he said, without elaborating. Local channels reported that the official also questioned the school headmistress.

–PTI inputs

