Girl ‘stalked, molested’ in Bengaluru

A girl was allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted in KG Halli region of eastern Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday.

The burqa-clad girl was allegedly attacked by a stranger while she was walking towards a bus stop around 6.45 am. The attack resulted in injuries, the girl has stated.

CCTV footage of the street captured the movements of the girl and the suspect prior to the alleged incident.

When the girl informed her family members about the incident, they rushed her to hospital.

The family later filed a complaint at KG Halli police station. The police have registered a case of molestation and wrongful restraint against the unidentified person.

The incident has come to light even as the police are investigating the incidents on the night of December 31 on M G Road and Brigade Road, where several women were allegedly molested and groped despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the New Year revellers.

On Thursday four youths were arrested for allegedly stalking a woman and molesting her near her residence in east Bengaluru in the early hours of New Year’s Day.