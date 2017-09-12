Girl stabbed to death by youth in Hisar for refusing to marry him

Suspect Naveen being questioned by police at the food joint where he stabbed Pooja. Express photo Suspect Naveen being questioned by police at the food joint where he stabbed Pooja. Express photo

A college girl was stabbed to death at a fast food joint in Hisar Tuesday afternoon by a youth for refusing to marry him. The 19-year-old girl, Pooja, died on the spot while the youth was nabbed by the onlookers. The police have taken the youth, Naveen (23) in custody and are interrogating him.

The girl was taken to the government hospital where she was declared brought dead. SHO of Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar, Mandeep Sangwan, said the girl was student of B.com at a local government college while the youth had already completed his graduation and was looking for some job.

Father of both the suspect and the victim are railway employees. Naveen’s house is in front of Pooja’s house in the Railway Colony in the town. Both belong to the same caste. On Tuesday afternoon, they met at a cafe namely “Food Hub” situated near the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP). They were sitting in the basement of the fast food joint where Naveen ordered burgers.

“Naveen had been insisting for marriage for long, but Pooja refused. The girl had objected to his conduct earlier also. However, the issue was resolved with the intervention of both families. Naveen’s family had assured he won’t pressure her in future,” said Sangwan.

The police officer further said, “We believe she might have finally refused for marriage today when they met at the food joint. He stabbed her several times, including on neck, which led to her death.”

Sources said Naveen brought a knife from the kitchen situated on the ground floor, came back to the table and stabbed her.

Hisar SP Manisha Choudhary said, “She was stabbed to death by her neighbour and friend. Preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was miffed with the fact that the girl refused to marry him.”

